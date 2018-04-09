Yvonne Nelson Slams TV Africa

Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson has turned down a 'crush' compliment from TV Africa on social media in what looked like a clapback after the station provided a platform for controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt to denigrate her.

The station posted a photo of the beautiful actress on Twitter and referred to her as “Our crush”. “What inspires you about our #chiqCrush @YvonneNelsongh,” it asked.

But Yvonne replied, saying, “@TV Africa I'm NOT YOUR CRUSH IN ANYWAY!”

The reply has since been linked to the fact that the station had earlier provided a platform for George Lutterodt to call her a “prostitute”.

George Lutterodt, who has gained notoriety for emotionally abusing women on TV and radio platforms, while speaking on a programme on TV Africa, reportedly described Yvonne Nelson as a “born-one, shameful ashawo” who has no iota of disgrace to shut up about her adulterous life of having a daughter out of wedlock.

George Lutterodt’s denigration of Yvonne Nelson on the medium has been condemned by many Ghanaians.

The beautiful actress has personally not publicly spoken about George Lutterodt's name calling, neither has she stated that she rejected TV Africa's compliment because of Lutterodt.

But many people believe she did that to get back at the TV station for availing its platform the counsellor, who many said does not deserve the platform.