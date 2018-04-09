Kwasi Afful To Host Charity Concert

James Afful, who is known in the gospel music scene as Kwasi Afful, is set to host a gospel musical concert dubbed 'Celebration of Christ' on August 25 at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

The event, which is being organised by Starbiz Productions, will feature other seasoned and talented gospel music stars in the country.

Kwasi Afful, who is one of the headline artistes and the brain behind the event, disclosed that the event will be used to launch his upcoming album and to premiere two of his latest music videos yet to be released.

According to him, the event is being organised to encourage the youth to use their talents to glorify God.

He added that the event will also be used to raise funds to support some orphanages in Accra and Kumasi.

Kwasi Afful's manager, Michael Korankye, pointed out that two Nigerian gospel artistes have been invited to perform at the event.

“We will be meeting the two artistes very soon to negotiate with them and after the deal is sealed we will announce the names of the two artistes,” he revealed.

Mr Korankye reiterated that the concert will be a unique experience for fans, adding that Ghanaians should come and experience an extraordinary musical concert on August 25.