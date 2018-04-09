Vanessa Wins Face Of Abbeam 2018

Vanessa Ackamarah (middle) in a pose with 1st and 2nd runner ups

Vanessa Ackamarah, a 19-year-old a level 100 student of Abbeam Institute of Technology, has been crowned Miss Abbeam 2018.

The annual event which formed part of activities organised to climax this year's edition of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) week celebrations, was held at the school premises located at Kasoa Obum road.

Ten attractive ladies from the institute took part in the pageant, each of them dazzling the audience and the judges with their beauty and aptitude.

The performance of all the 10 contestants on stage right from the onset to the end was exhilarating and educative.

It was obvious Vanessa Ackamarah was going to carry the day right from the beginning of the show, as she beat nine other beautiful, intelligent and clever young ladies for the coveted crown.

Most of the applause from the cheering crowd went in her favour, as Vanessa stood out after she performed creditably during the show.

At the end of several grilling rounds and exhibition of talent, Vanessa Ackamrah was crowned the queen for the night.

Stephanie Mensah and Latifa Fuseini earned the first and second runners-up positions respectively, after putting up stellar performances.

Patrons were also treated to exciting tunes from some upcoming artistes, who set the ball rolling on the night with some of their songs.

In the men's category, seven gentlemen also competed for the right to be branded Mr Abbeam 2018.

Benjamin Takyi emerged Mr Abbeam 2018, while the second place went to Alexander Hayford and Daniel Larry Soku earned the third position.

Mr & Miss Abbeam pageant was sponsored by the Abbeam Group of Companies, which is made up of Abbeam Water, Abbeam Heritage Microfinance and Abbeam Health Centre.

The Abbeam Institute of Technology is a registered a tertiary institution affiliated to internationally recognised institutions such as Cambridge International College and Sunderland University in the United Kingdom.