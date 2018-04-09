Joyce Blessing Finally Reveals The Secret Behind Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Zylofon 'Beef'

Zylofon Media’s gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing has debunked the assertion that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are having a serious ‘beef’.

She believes the two are just playing games like they have always done in order to make the industry very entertaining.

The actress who, does not see anything wrong with performing on the same stage with secular artistes, indicated that God will rejoice to see Shatta Wale sing Gospel music.

The two Zylofon top acts, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have since the beginning of the year been at each other’s throat for some reason.

Although social media users and entertainment pundits were of the belief that the rivalry would have ended when Shatta Wale was signed onto Zylofon Media to join Stonebwoy, the two still do not see eye to eye.