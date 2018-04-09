'Adiepena' Song Is From My Personal 'Broken-Heart' Experience - Kidi

Fast-rising musician Kidi says the plot of his new song ‘Adiepena’ is from a personal experience.

Born Dennis Nana Dwamena, Kidi sings of a love relationship with the character ‘Adiepena’, which is vehemently opposed by society. His love was, however, not deterred by opposition.

He told Lexis Bill and Joselyn Dumas on Drive Time on Joy FM, that the story was a personal experience, saying “it’s coming from a deep place.”

The Lynx Entertainment signee revealed he once lost a love relationship “not because of what people were saying per say, that was one angle, but everything was just working against us. It was like nature did not want us to be together, friends were also part.”

He is hopeful ‘Adiepena’ would remind his ex-girlfriend that they should have fought for their love.

“We’re not together but I’m hoping when she hears this song, she’ll realize that jealousy has to (be) shamed, we have to shame them,” he said.