Adom FM's Kwamena Idan endorses Gifty Osei for 2018 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the year (Video)

Host of Adom FM's 'Live Worship', John Ebenezer Kwamena Idan has endorsed gospel diva Gifty Osei as 2018 Gospel artiste of the year.

With just five days more to the Ghana Music Awards, kwamena Idan is captured in a video asking Ghanaians to increase their votes for Gifty Osei.

The popular presenter who has had opportunity of working with all the nominees in the gospel artiste of the year category believes that Gifty Osei has worked harder under the year in review than her counterparts and therefore deserves to win .

Gifty Osei has been nominated alongside Joyce Blessing ,Patience Nyarko ,Joe Mettle ,Celestine Donkor and Nacee.

On record Gifty Osei has been nominated in the gospel artiste of the year category for four times and has won it once.

Watch Kwamena Idan's endorsement below



Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Attractivemustapha.com