Video: Maame Serwaa Reveals Why Her Inability To Speak ‘Better’ English Doesn’t Bother Her

Eighteen-year-old Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has responded to the many criticisms against her that she can’t speak better English.

The young actress has been under fire for sometime now following her massive fumbling with the English language at a press conference in Accra.

That was during when she was unveiled by her new label, Sylvanus Records some weeks ago.

But in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show, Maame Serwaa admitted that she has seen the news going round that she can’t speak better English.

Asked how she felt about it, the actress said she is not bothered by what people say because she knows she can speak very good English.

According to her, she fumbled that day because she remembered her dear mother who would have been at the occasion but for death.

Maame Serwaa added also that she is not bothered about those views because speaking plenty English does not make one a successful person.

Watch the “fumbling” video here and judge for yourself: