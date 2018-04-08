In recent days, talented singer, Kwame Marfo, better known as Kuami Eugene has been tagged with a number of ladies. A few days ago, a young lady believed to...
Photos: Meet Han Ohk-Hui, The Korean-Ghanaian Lady Who Reportedly Broke Kuami Eugene’s Virginity
In recent days, talented singer, Kwame Marfo, better known as Kuami Eugene has been tagged with a number of ladies.
A few days ago, a young lady believed to be called Cyrilla Oppong was alleged to be the girlfriend of the singer due to a love-filled birthday message the singer sent to her.
However, it has been reported that another young lady, Han Ohk-Hui, reportedly dated the “Angela” singer for 3 months.
She is known to be half-Korean and half-Ghanaian, explaining her ‘tongue-twisting’ name.
Reports have it that, both of them ‘knew’ each other the biblical way and some friends of the lady have blown the cover of the lady.
Kuami Eugene And Han