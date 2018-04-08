Kumawood Actress Maame Serwaa Opens Up On Her “Deep” Relationship With Bill Asamoah

Not long ago, Kumawood actress Big Akwes made a damning revelation about his colleague Kumawood actor and actress, Maame Serwaa and Bill Asamoah.

According to Big Akwes, Bill Asamoah has been having illicit affair with Maame Serwaa, who is only 18 years.

He went on to allege that not even the fact that Bill is a married man could deter him from sleeping with Maame Serwaa.

This infuriated Bill Asamoah, who later threatened a legal suit against Big Akwes.

But in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show monitored by DailyCelebritiesNews.com, Maame Serwaa has refuted the allegations.

According to her, she sees Bill Asamoah as a father, and his wife as her mother.

She revealed that it was Bill Asamoah’s wife who helped her get admission to senior high school, and so there is no way she can date her husband.

Maame Serwaa revealed further that she does not pay attention to the many rumours and accusations about her because being “a celebrity comes with that trouble”.