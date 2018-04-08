M.anifest’s Me Ne Woa Video Makes Tidal’s Global Top 20 Videos

The quintessential video of M.anifest’s hit single, Me Ne Woa has yesterday made a historic entrance into Tidal’s Top 20 Global music videos and hits No.1 spot curated by staff.

This feat casted its shadow long before rearing its head owing to the number of positive reviews the video raked

in from astute industry players since its release a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Me Ne Woa song continues to chart here in these parts including South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya etc

Take a watch of the awesome video



M.anifest who just returned from UK a few days ago after thrilling music aficionados at the annual Lake of Stars will soon be Australia bound to do what he does best on the 6th of April at Festival 2018 and Commonwealth Games 2018

A 2018 Submission, According to Felix G (Yhakubu)