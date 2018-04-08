modernghana logo

Evita Joseph Tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
ORGANISERS OF the most prestigious Ghana Make-Up Awards on Wednesday released nominations for 2018 edition of the award ceremony scheduled to take place on April 28.

Among stakeholders who have picked nominations are some celebrated Ghanaian entertainment figures such as Nana Ama McBrown, Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley and TV & radio personality Berla Mundi. They have been nominated for most glamorous celebrity of the award category.

In general, make-up brand, Evita Joseph, led the nominations with four categories for the industrial award in make-up retailer of the year, Ghanaian owned brand of the year, make-up product of the year and make-up blog of the year categories.

Valerie Lawson, with the brand name, Mzl4wson, had the highest with three nominations for the individual category of the award. She has been nominated in make-up artist of the year, best bridal make-up artist and marketing campaign of the year categories.

Valerie is competing with other influential make-up brands like Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna (Nancyblaq), Sandra Don Arthur (alexandrinamakeup) and Marfoa Acheampong (touchmakeupartistry), who were equally nominated for 2018 make-up artist of the year category.

Other artists such as Nathaniel Amewugah, Daniella Attipoe, Marfoa Acheampong and Maria Musah also got nominated for best special effect make-up artist of the year category. Also on the nomination list are Woena Attipoe (woenamakeupartistry), Augustine Osei (barimah_makeup_artistry), Abigail Amegatcher (shine_and_shadows) and Christabel Jones (cjzmakeover), who are all up for best celebrity make-up artist of the year award category.

The 2018 Ghana Make-Up Award is being organised by Make-Up Ghana, and it is aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the Ghana’s make-up artistry industry, as well as uniting stakeholders. The main award ceremony will take place on April 28 at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

Below is the full list of nominees:
CATEGORIES Social Media Handle
MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Valerie Lawson mzl4wson
  • Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna nancyblaq
  • Sandra Don-Arthur alexandrinamakeup
  • Marfoa Acheampong touchmakeupartistry

BEST SPECIAL EFFECT MAKEUP ARTIST

  • Nathaniel Amewugah kruz_k
  • Daniella Attipoe nellaeffects
  • Marfoa Acheampong touchmakeupartistry
  • Maria Musah Marusah01

BEST EDITORIAL MAKEUP ARTIST

  • Linda Mensah blackcherrygh
  • Asare Prince Owusu thereal_asareprince
  • Debbie Beeko debbs_bjuku
  • Sandar Don-Arthur alexandrinamakeup

BEST BRIDAL MAKEUP ARTIST

  • Valerie Lawson mzl4wson
  • Portia Gyeni-Boateng cutiebridal_gh
  • Antoinette Baffoe beautiquegh_mua
  • Jennifer Ayipey abar_official

BEST CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST

  • Woena Attipoe woenamakeupartistry
  • Augustine Osei barimah_makeup_artistry
  • Abigail Amegatcher shine_and_shadows
  • Christabel Jones cjzmakeover

MOST PROMISING MAKEUP ARTIST

  • Hamida Saafu shadesandbrushes
  • Abigail Owusu Ansah facevillebeauty
  • Martina Asante facemechanicgh
  • Mina Lawani minalyntouch

MAKEUP RETAILER OF THE YEAR

  • Belleza Boxe bellezaboxe
  • Evita Joseph evita_joseph
  • Glam Avenue glam_avenue_makeupshop
  • Rozay International Limited xoxorozay

MAKEUP SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

  • Abrantie College of Cosmetology abrantiecollege
  • 2nd Image Hair and Beauty 2ndimage_int
  • Salon Services Hair and Beauty Academy salonservices
  • Nouvelle Beauty College nouvellebeautyacademy

GHANAIAN OWNED BRAND OF THE YEAR

  • Black Secret blacksecretmakeup
  • Colorbox Cosmetics colorboxcosmetics
  • Evita Joseph evita_joseph
  • So Aesthetic soaesthetics

MAKEUP PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

  • Evita Joseph evita_joseph
  • Black Secret blacksecretmakeup
  • Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup
  • So Aesthetics soaesthetics

SKINCARE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

  • Urban Serenity urbanserenitygh
  • RandR Luxury randrluxury
  • Safari Cosmetics safaribysk
  • Shey by Menaye shey_by_menaye

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

  • Valerie Lawson CVL Beauty
  • Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup
  • Glams Makeup glamsmakeupghana
  • Omolewa Cosmetics omolewa_cosmetics

BRAND OF THE YEAR

  • Black Secret Ghana blacksecretmakeup
  • Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup
  • Glams Makeup glamsmakeupghana

MAKEUP BLOG OF THE YEAR

  • Evita Joseph evita_joseph
  • Koteikai Ashie Kotei akaikotei
  • Jessica Owusu-Ansah jesiscah

MAKEUP VLOG OF THE YEAR

  • Jessica Owusu-Ansah jesiscah
  • Akai Kotei akaikotei
  • Goldie Bawuah goldieb_elan

MOST GLAMOROUS CELEBRITY

  • Zynnell Zuh zynnellzuh
  • Nana Ama Mcbrown iamamamcbrown
  • Selorm Galley Fiawo sellygally
  • Berla Mundi berlamundi

EXCELLENCE IN MAKEUP PHOTOGRAPHY

  • Joseph Amoateng phloshop
  • Joshua Sisly joshsisly
  • Duke Quarshie Focusghphotography
  • Gilbert Asante laceupmedia

EXCELLENCE IN HAIR STYLING

  • Taiwo Adbayo Kushbytaylar
  • Phab Hair & Makeup phab_hairnmakeup
  • Bessy Ben- George @revupsalongh
  • Kudiratu Aziz kusiztyl

Mustapha Attractive

