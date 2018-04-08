DJ Vyrusky, DJ Black, DJ Cuppy, Others, Nominated For Ghana DJ Awards 2018
RazzOnline.com
It was a festival of local and international stars and a fabulous set design on Friday, April 6, as Joy Prime beamed, live from their studios, the official nomination announcement ceremony for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards to millions of music fans across the African continent.
Dubbed 'The Chosen', the live TV event which kicked off at 2:30pm was graced top celebrities including iconic Nigerian lady DJ Cuppy, US based International music consultant Rab Bakari, top Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Feli Nuna, Akoo Nana, amongst other top celebrities.
DJ Mpesempese set the event rolling with amazing skills on the Turntables, after which the faces of Hot Pics TV Show, Barikisu, Emman and Ghana DJ Awards boss, Merqury Quaye commissioned the announcement of nominees.
As tension, anxiety and anticipation engulfed the continent with the question 'who are the chosen?', the announcements rolled, triggering excitement, jubilation, congratulations, as well as disappointment on tha faces hopefuls who didn't make the list.
Ghanaian Songstress Adina got the audience singing all along her brand new song Makoma which features Sarkodie. Kuami Eugene and Kidi took the excitement higher with a duet which they dedicated to all Ghanaian DJs.
Here are the nominees for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards sponsored by Pepsi, Nasco Electronics, Papas Pizza, Device, Kriss Coconut Milk and GH Media School:
REGIONAL CATEGORIES Best DJ – Greater Accra Region Andy Dosty DJ Mic Smith DJ Black DJ Vyrusky DJ Vision Best DJ – Ashanti Region DJ Reuben Mr Kaxtro DJ Slim DJ Aroma Best DJ – Brong Ahafo Region DJ Fabulous – Agoro FM DJ Bryt – Voice FM DJ Appiatus – Anidaso FM DJ Kazopy – Agyenkwa FM DJ Lover Boy – Agoro FM DJ Flexy – Angel FM DJ Shaker – Gifts FM Best DJ – Volta Region DJ Karanja DJ Barma DJ Teller DJ Cyril DJ Cantonna Dr J DJ Ricky Augustine Best DJ – Central Region DJ Nat Bubu DJ Poppa DJ Daddy Yoo DJ Saki DJ Repentance DJ Agyengo Best DJ – Northern Region DJ Sisqo DJ Kofi DJ Parara Best DJ – Upper East Region DJ Phatbone DJ Prince DJ Dubai DJ Okokobioko DJ Alutha Best DJ – Upper West Region DJ Tobile DJ Skorpii DJ Anada DJ Faabu DJ Ray Best DJ – Western Region TJ DJ DJ X DJ Berry DJ Magnus DJ Bibini Magic George DJ Saint DJ Papa Steve Best DJ – Eastern Region DJ Blay DJ Hans DJ Chrix DJ Stanzy DJ Police DJ Mixx DJ Obofour NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year DJ Vyrusky feat Shatta/Eugene – Adwenfi DJ Mic Smith feat Mr Eazi – Blessings DJ Sly featuring Ice Prince - Testify DJ Mensah featuring All Stars – Bakaji Vision DJ feat Sarkodie/King Promise – Double Trouble
DJ Stanzy featuring Ephraim – Fallen 4 U DJ MJ featuring Singlet – Monfa DJ Advicer featuring Ayesem – Don’t Push Me
DJ Black – Real Mc Artiste DJ Of The Year DJ Lord – Magnom DJ Shiwaawa – Ebony DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kuami Eugene/MzVee DJ Mensah – Sarkodie DJ Justice – Stonebwoy
DJ Bone – Fancy Gadam DJ Gooday - Edem Discovery Of The Year DJ Coleda DJ Obinna DJ Switch DJ Ikon DJ 10k DJ Stunt DJ Bosh Best Mobile DJ Of The Year DJ Adom DJ Rampage DJ Max DJ Repentance DJ Saint DJ Tobile DJ Toyor DJ Bryt Scratch DJ Of The Year DJ Bass DJ Mpesempese DJ Obonke DJ Que Mr Kaxtro DJ Bryte DJ Black DJ Gospol Record Promoter Of The Year Candyman DJ Advicer DJ Andy Dosty DJ Mic Smith DJ Tobile King Lagazee DJ Phletch DJ Ganj Vision DJ Best Campus DJ Of the Year DJ Barma – Ho Technical University DJ Lamar - KNUST DJ Spincho – University for Development Studies
Iphone DJ – University of Ghana DJ Badoo – University of Cape Coast Big Stan – University of Ghana DJ Hueblow - KNUST Gospel DJ Of The Year DJ Toxic – Neat FM Franky 5 – Hitz FM Jay Smoke – GHOne TV Papa Bills – Adom FM KOK – Live FM DJ Awana – Adom FM Best HighLife DJ Of The Year DJ Stanzy – Daddy 101.1FM DJ Advicer – Happy FM DJ J – Tosh 103.9FM (Ho) DJ Bakayoko – Accra FM Ike The Unpredictable – Abusua FM Oyoko Dehyi3 – Accra FM Best Hip Life DJ Of The Year DJ Phletch – OK FM Candyman – Sompa FM DJ X – Royal FM Vision DJ – YFM DJ Wobete – Joy FM DJ Slim – YFM Reggae/Dancehall DJ Of The Year King Lagazee Ras Disco Haruna Babangida Concious Queen DJ Ruutbwoy Black Kobby Empress Lomo Bongo I Best Pub DJ Of The Year DJ Laxtik – Paddies Pub DJ Aroma – BarNaas DJ Smoke – Italian Boy Pub DJ Perbi – Makerz Pub DJ Atopa – Daddys Bar DJ Money – Bonds Square Selekta Shaker – Fizzles Platinum DJ Kiss - Purple Pub DJs’ Song Of The Year Kidi - Odo Shatta Wale – Taking Over Captain Planet – Obi Agye Obi Girl Kuami Eugene – Angela Samini – My Own Ebony – Maame Hwe Wutah – Bronya Stonebwoy – My Name Patapaa – One Corner Best Female DJ Of The Year Mz Orstin DJ Nyce DJ Kess DJ MJ DJ Switch DJ Teena Best Male Radio DJ Of The Year DJ Bibini – Melody FM DJ Black – Hitz FM Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM DJ Ashmen – Zylophone FM DJ Slim – YFM DJ Bryt – Voice FM DJ Bass - Live FM Best Female Radio DJ Of The Year Mz Orstin – Y FM DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Adom FM DJ Kess – Y FM Empress Lomo – Radio Gold Justina Ansah – Obouba FM Best Night Club DJ Of The Year DJ Vyrusky – Carbon Night Club DJ Mic Smith – Twist Night Club DJ Octopus – Vienna City(Kumasi) DJ Max – Vienna City(Accra) DJ Putin – Twist Night Night Club Vision DJ – Champs DJ Sly – Crisberry Club DJ K Krack – Onyx Crakk DJ - Plot 7 Best MC/Hypeman Of The Year Kojo Manuel Lyrical Joe Boy Ogee The MC Johnny Stone Best Video Jockey Of The Year DJ Niiyo – Star TV DJ Xpliff – GH One TV DJ Krixmas – Top TV Mixtape Of The Year DJ Vyrusky - Throwback Verse Day DJ Obonke x DJ Say - Fearless Mixtape DJ Aberga - The Challenge Mixtape King Stormzy – Blackout Mixtape DJ Lord – Shatta Wale x Wizkid (Special Request)
DJ Nyce – AfroNyce Mixtape DJ X – Recognize Mixtape DJ Loft – Ghana Loves Afrobeats Mix DJ Bass – Mashup360 Ep 07 Best Mobile DJ Of The Year DJ Adom DJ Rampage DJ Max DJ Repentance DJ Saint DJ Tobile DJ Toyor DJ Bryt Scratch DJ Of The Year DJ Bass DJ Mpesempese DJ Obonke DJ Que Mr Kaxtro DJ Bryte DJ Black DJ Gospol Best International Ghanaian DJ DJ Kofi Dagaati DJ Bretuoba DJ Naycha DJ Sawa DJ MzDonnet DJ Lutha Best International DJ Of the Year DJ Neptune DJ Divalash DJ Cuppy DJ Edu Overall Best DJ Of The Year DJ Andy Dosty DJ Vyrusky DJ Mic Smith DJ Black DJ Slim Mr Kaxtro Life Time Achievement Award Mark Okraku Mantey Woodman Source: Razzonline.com
DJ Vyrusky, DJ Black, DJ Cuppy, Others, Nominated For Ghana DJ Awards 2018
It was a festival of local and international stars and a fabulous set design on Friday, April 6, as Joy Prime beamed, live from their studios, the official nomination announcement ceremony for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards to millions of music fans across the African continent.
Dubbed 'The Chosen', the live TV event which kicked off at 2:30pm was graced top celebrities including iconic Nigerian lady DJ Cuppy, US based International music consultant Rab Bakari, top Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Feli Nuna, Akoo Nana, amongst other top celebrities.
DJ Mpesempese set the event rolling with amazing skills on the Turntables, after which the faces of Hot Pics TV Show, Barikisu, Emman and Ghana DJ Awards boss, Merqury Quaye commissioned the announcement of nominees.
As tension, anxiety and anticipation engulfed the continent with the question 'who are the chosen?', the announcements rolled, triggering excitement, jubilation, congratulations, as well as disappointment on tha faces hopefuls who didn't make the list.
Ghanaian Songstress Adina got the audience singing all along her brand new song Makoma which features Sarkodie. Kuami Eugene and Kidi took the excitement higher with a duet which they dedicated to all Ghanaian DJs.
Here are the nominees for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards sponsored by Pepsi, Nasco Electronics, Papas Pizza, Device, Kriss Coconut Milk and GH Media School:
REGIONAL CATEGORIES
Best DJ – Greater Accra Region
Andy Dosty
DJ Mic Smith
DJ Black
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Vision
Best DJ – Ashanti Region
DJ Reuben
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Slim
DJ Aroma
Best DJ – Brong Ahafo Region
DJ Fabulous – Agoro FM
DJ Bryt – Voice FM
DJ Appiatus – Anidaso FM
DJ Kazopy – Agyenkwa FM
DJ Lover Boy – Agoro FM
DJ Flexy – Angel FM
DJ Shaker – Gifts FM
Best DJ – Volta Region
DJ Karanja
DJ Barma
DJ Teller
DJ Cyril
DJ Cantonna
Dr J
DJ Ricky Augustine
Best DJ – Central Region
DJ Nat Bubu
DJ Poppa
DJ Daddy Yoo
DJ Saki
DJ Repentance
DJ Agyengo
Best DJ – Northern Region
DJ Sisqo
DJ Kofi
DJ Parara
Best DJ – Upper East Region
DJ Phatbone
DJ Prince
DJ Dubai
DJ Okokobioko
DJ Alutha
Best DJ – Upper West Region
DJ Tobile
DJ Skorpii
DJ Anada
DJ Faabu
DJ Ray
Best DJ – Western Region
TJ DJ
DJ X
DJ Berry
DJ Magnus
DJ Bibini
Magic George
DJ Saint
DJ Papa Steve
Best DJ – Eastern Region
DJ Blay
DJ Hans
DJ Chrix
DJ Stanzy
DJ Police
DJ Mixx
DJ Obofour
NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES
DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year
DJ Vyrusky feat Shatta/Eugene – Adwenfi
DJ Mic Smith feat Mr Eazi – Blessings
DJ Sly featuring Ice Prince - Testify
DJ Mensah featuring All Stars – Bakaji
Vision DJ feat Sarkodie/King Promise – Double Trouble
DJ Stanzy featuring Ephraim – Fallen 4 U
DJ MJ featuring Singlet – Monfa
DJ Advicer featuring Ayesem – Don’t Push Me
DJ Black – Real Mc
Artiste DJ Of The Year
DJ Lord – Magnom
DJ Shiwaawa – Ebony
DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kuami Eugene/MzVee
DJ Mensah – Sarkodie DJ Justice – Stonebwoy
DJ Bone – Fancy Gadam
DJ Gooday - Edem
Discovery Of The Year
DJ Coleda
DJ Obinna
DJ Switch
DJ Ikon
DJ 10k
DJ Stunt
DJ Bosh
Best Mobile DJ Of The Year
DJ Adom
DJ Rampage
DJ Max
DJ Repentance
DJ Saint
DJ Tobile
DJ Toyor
DJ Bryt
Scratch DJ Of The Year
DJ Bass
DJ Mpesempese
DJ Obonke
DJ Que
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Bryte
DJ Black
DJ Gospol
Record Promoter Of The Year
Candyman
DJ Advicer
DJ Andy Dosty
DJ Mic Smith
DJ Tobile
King Lagazee
DJ Phletch
DJ Ganj
Vision DJ
Best Campus DJ Of the Year
DJ Barma – Ho Technical University
DJ Lamar - KNUST
DJ Spincho – University for Development Studies
Iphone DJ – University of Ghana
DJ Badoo – University of Cape Coast
Big Stan – University of Ghana
DJ Hueblow - KNUST
Gospel DJ Of The Year
DJ Toxic – Neat FM
Franky 5 – Hitz FM
Jay Smoke – GHOne TV
Papa Bills – Adom FM
KOK – Live FM
DJ Awana – Adom FM
Best HighLife DJ Of The Year
DJ Stanzy – Daddy 101.1FM
DJ Advicer – Happy FM
DJ J – Tosh 103.9FM (Ho)
DJ Bakayoko – Accra FM
Ike The Unpredictable – Abusua FM
Oyoko Dehyi3 – Accra FM
Best Hip Life DJ Of The Year
DJ Phletch – OK FM
Candyman – Sompa FM
DJ X – Royal FM
Vision DJ – YFM
DJ Wobete – Joy FM
DJ Slim – YFM
Reggae/Dancehall DJ Of The Year
King Lagazee
Ras Disco
Haruna Babangida
Concious Queen
DJ Ruutbwoy
Black Kobby
Empress Lomo
Bongo I
Best Pub DJ Of The Year
DJ Laxtik – Paddies Pub
DJ Aroma – BarNaas
DJ Smoke – Italian Boy Pub
DJ Perbi – Makerz Pub
DJ Atopa – Daddys Bar
DJ Money – Bonds Square
Selekta Shaker – Fizzles Platinum
DJ Kiss - Purple Pub
DJs’ Song Of The Year
Kidi - Odo
Shatta Wale – Taking Over
Captain Planet – Obi Agye Obi Girl
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Samini – My Own
Ebony – Maame Hwe
Wutah – Bronya
Stonebwoy – My Name
Patapaa – One Corner
Best Female DJ Of The Year
Mz Orstin
DJ Nyce
DJ Kess
DJ MJ
DJ Switch
DJ Teena
Best Male Radio DJ Of The Year
DJ Bibini – Melody FM
DJ Black – Hitz FM
Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM
DJ Ashmen – Zylophone FM
DJ Slim – YFM
DJ Bryt – Voice FM
DJ Bass - Live FM
Best Female Radio DJ Of The Year
Mz Orstin – Y FM
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Adom FM
DJ Kess – Y FM
Empress Lomo – Radio Gold
Justina Ansah – Obouba FM
Best Night Club DJ Of The Year
DJ Vyrusky – Carbon Night Club
DJ Mic Smith – Twist Night Club
DJ Octopus – Vienna City(Kumasi)
DJ Max – Vienna City(Accra)
DJ Putin – Twist Night Night Club
Vision DJ – Champs
DJ Sly – Crisberry Club
DJ K Krack – Onyx
Crakk DJ - Plot 7
Best MC/Hypeman Of The Year
Kojo Manuel
Lyrical
Joe Boy
Ogee The MC
Johnny Stone
Best Video Jockey Of The Year
DJ Niiyo – Star TV
DJ Xpliff – GH One TV
DJ Krixmas – Top TV
Mixtape Of The Year
DJ Vyrusky - Throwback Verse Day
DJ Obonke x DJ Say - Fearless Mixtape
DJ Aberga - The Challenge Mixtape
King Stormzy – Blackout Mixtape
DJ Lord – Shatta Wale x Wizkid (Special Request)
DJ Nyce – AfroNyce Mixtape
DJ X – Recognize Mixtape
DJ Loft – Ghana Loves Afrobeats Mix
DJ Bass – Mashup360 Ep 07
Best Mobile DJ Of The Year
DJ Adom
DJ Rampage
DJ Max
DJ Repentance
DJ Saint
DJ Tobile
DJ Toyor
DJ Bryt
Scratch DJ Of The Year
DJ Bass
DJ Mpesempese
DJ Obonke
DJ Que
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Bryte
DJ Black
DJ Gospol
Best International Ghanaian DJ
DJ Kofi Dagaati
DJ Bretuoba
DJ Naycha
DJ Sawa
DJ MzDonnet
DJ Lutha
Best International DJ Of the Year
DJ Neptune
DJ Divalash
DJ Cuppy
DJ Edu
Overall Best DJ Of The Year
DJ Andy Dosty
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Mic Smith
DJ Black
DJ Slim
Mr Kaxtro
Life Time Achievement Award
Mark Okraku Mantey
Woodman
Source: Razzonline.com