DJ Vyrusky, DJ Black, DJ Cuppy, Others, Nominated For Ghana DJ Awards 2018

It was a festival of local and international stars and a fabulous set design on Friday, April 6, as Joy Prime beamed, live from their studios, the official nomination announcement ceremony for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards to millions of music fans across the African continent.

Dubbed 'The Chosen', the live TV event which kicked off at 2:30pm was graced top celebrities including iconic Nigerian lady DJ Cuppy, US based International music consultant Rab Bakari, top Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Feli Nuna, Akoo Nana, amongst other top celebrities.

DJ Mpesempese set the event rolling with amazing skills on the Turntables, after which the faces of Hot Pics TV Show, Barikisu, Emman and Ghana DJ Awards boss, Merqury Quaye commissioned the announcement of nominees.

As tension, anxiety and anticipation engulfed the continent with the question 'who are the chosen?', the announcements rolled, triggering excitement, jubilation, congratulations, as well as disappointment on tha faces hopefuls who didn't make the list.

Ghanaian Songstress Adina got the audience singing all along her brand new song Makoma which features Sarkodie. Kuami Eugene and Kidi took the excitement higher with a duet which they dedicated to all Ghanaian DJs.

Here are the nominees for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards sponsored by Pepsi, Nasco Electronics, Papas Pizza, Device, Kriss Coconut Milk and GH Media School:

REGIONAL CATEGORIES

Best DJ – Greater Accra Region

Andy Dosty

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Black

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Vision

Best DJ – Ashanti Region

DJ Reuben

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Slim

DJ Aroma

Best DJ – Brong Ahafo Region

DJ Fabulous – Agoro FM

DJ Bryt – Voice FM

DJ Appiatus – Anidaso FM

DJ Kazopy – Agyenkwa FM

DJ Lover Boy – Agoro FM

DJ Flexy – Angel FM

DJ Shaker – Gifts FM

Best DJ – Volta Region

DJ Karanja

DJ Barma

DJ Teller

DJ Cyril

DJ Cantonna

Dr J

DJ Ricky Augustine

Best DJ – Central Region

DJ Nat Bubu

DJ Poppa

DJ Daddy Yoo

DJ Saki

DJ Repentance

DJ Agyengo

Best DJ – Northern Region

DJ Sisqo

DJ Kofi

DJ Parara

Best DJ – Upper East Region

DJ Phatbone

DJ Prince

DJ Dubai

DJ Okokobioko

DJ Alutha

Best DJ – Upper West Region

DJ Tobile

DJ Skorpii

DJ Anada

DJ Faabu

DJ Ray

Best DJ – Western Region

TJ DJ

DJ X

DJ Berry

DJ Magnus

DJ Bibini

Magic George

DJ Saint

DJ Papa Steve

Best DJ – Eastern Region

DJ Blay

DJ Hans

DJ Chrix

DJ Stanzy

DJ Police

DJ Mixx

DJ Obofour

NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year

DJ Vyrusky feat Shatta/Eugene – Adwenfi

DJ Mic Smith feat Mr Eazi – Blessings

DJ Sly featuring Ice Prince - Testify

DJ Mensah featuring All Stars – Bakaji

Vision DJ feat Sarkodie/King Promise – Double Trouble

DJ Stanzy featuring Ephraim – Fallen 4 U

DJ MJ featuring Singlet – Monfa

DJ Advicer featuring Ayesem – Don’t Push Me

DJ Black – Real Mc

Artiste DJ Of The Year

DJ Lord – Magnom

DJ Shiwaawa – Ebony

DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kuami Eugene/MzVee

DJ Mensah – Sarkodie DJ Justice – Stonebwoy

DJ Bone – Fancy Gadam

DJ Gooday - Edem

Discovery Of The Year

DJ Coleda

DJ Obinna

DJ Switch

DJ Ikon

DJ 10k

DJ Stunt

DJ Bosh

Best Mobile DJ Of The Year

DJ Adom

DJ Rampage

DJ Max

DJ Repentance

DJ Saint

DJ Tobile

DJ Toyor

DJ Bryt

Scratch DJ Of The Year

DJ Bass

DJ Mpesempese

DJ Obonke

DJ Que

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Bryte

DJ Black

DJ Gospol

Record Promoter Of The Year

Candyman

DJ Advicer

DJ Andy Dosty

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Tobile

King Lagazee

DJ Phletch

DJ Ganj

Vision DJ

Best Campus DJ Of the Year

DJ Barma – Ho Technical University

DJ Lamar - KNUST

DJ Spincho – University for Development Studies

Iphone DJ – University of Ghana

DJ Badoo – University of Cape Coast

Big Stan – University of Ghana

DJ Hueblow - KNUST

Gospel DJ Of The Year

DJ Toxic – Neat FM

Franky 5 – Hitz FM

Jay Smoke – GHOne TV

Papa Bills – Adom FM

KOK – Live FM

DJ Awana – Adom FM

Best HighLife DJ Of The Year

DJ Stanzy – Daddy 101.1FM

DJ Advicer – Happy FM

DJ J – Tosh 103.9FM (Ho)

DJ Bakayoko – Accra FM

Ike The Unpredictable – Abusua FM

Oyoko Dehyi3 – Accra FM

Best Hip Life DJ Of The Year

DJ Phletch – OK FM

Candyman – Sompa FM

DJ X – Royal FM

Vision DJ – YFM

DJ Wobete – Joy FM

DJ Slim – YFM

Reggae/Dancehall DJ Of The Year

King Lagazee

Ras Disco

Haruna Babangida

Concious Queen

DJ Ruutbwoy

Black Kobby

Empress Lomo

Bongo I

Best Pub DJ Of The Year

DJ Laxtik – Paddies Pub

DJ Aroma – BarNaas

DJ Smoke – Italian Boy Pub

DJ Perbi – Makerz Pub

DJ Atopa – Daddys Bar

DJ Money – Bonds Square

Selekta Shaker – Fizzles Platinum

DJ Kiss - Purple Pub

DJs’ Song Of The Year

Kidi - Odo

Shatta Wale – Taking Over

Captain Planet – Obi Agye Obi Girl

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Samini – My Own

Ebony – Maame Hwe

Wutah – Bronya

Stonebwoy – My Name

Patapaa – One Corner

Best Female DJ Of The Year

Mz Orstin

DJ Nyce

DJ Kess

DJ MJ

DJ Switch

DJ Teena

Best Male Radio DJ Of The Year

DJ Bibini – Melody FM

DJ Black – Hitz FM

Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

DJ Ashmen – Zylophone FM

DJ Slim – YFM

DJ Bryt – Voice FM

DJ Bass - Live FM

Best Female Radio DJ Of The Year

Mz Orstin – Y FM

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Adom FM

DJ Kess – Y FM

Empress Lomo – Radio Gold

Justina Ansah – Obouba FM

Best Night Club DJ Of The Year

DJ Vyrusky – Carbon Night Club

DJ Mic Smith – Twist Night Club

DJ Octopus – Vienna City(Kumasi)

DJ Max – Vienna City(Accra)

DJ Putin – Twist Night Night Club

Vision DJ – Champs

DJ Sly – Crisberry Club

DJ K Krack – Onyx

Crakk DJ - Plot 7

Best MC/Hypeman Of The Year

Kojo Manuel

Lyrical

Joe Boy

Ogee The MC

Johnny Stone

Best Video Jockey Of The Year

DJ Niiyo – Star TV

DJ Xpliff – GH One TV

DJ Krixmas – Top TV

Mixtape Of The Year

DJ Vyrusky - Throwback Verse Day

DJ Obonke x DJ Say - Fearless Mixtape

DJ Aberga - The Challenge Mixtape

King Stormzy – Blackout Mixtape

DJ Lord – Shatta Wale x Wizkid (Special Request)

DJ Nyce – AfroNyce Mixtape

DJ X – Recognize Mixtape

DJ Loft – Ghana Loves Afrobeats Mix

DJ Bass – Mashup360 Ep 07

Best International Ghanaian DJ

DJ Kofi Dagaati

DJ Bretuoba

DJ Naycha

DJ Sawa

DJ MzDonnet

DJ Lutha

Best International DJ Of the Year

DJ Neptune

DJ Divalash

DJ Cuppy

DJ Edu

Overall Best DJ Of The Year

DJ Andy Dosty

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Black

DJ Slim

Mr Kaxtro

Life Time Achievement Award

Mark Okraku Mantey

Woodman

Source: Razzonline.com