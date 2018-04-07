modernghana logo

58 minutes ago | Celebrity

Photo And Video: Meet Cyrilla Oppong, Kuami Eugene’s Real Girlfriend

Dailycelebritiesnews.com
Kuami Eugene has showed the whole world the love of his life and social media has come to a stand still.

The “Angela” hitmaker was seen a video signing a lovely birthday song his boo as she celebrated her birthday.

He added that she was driving him ‘crazy’.

Finally, Kuami Eugene has been taken off the single’s list.


I’m so happyyyyy😭❤️❤️ @kuamieugene thank you so much ❤️❤️ EDIT: HE LIKED THE VIDEO IM DEAD😭❤️

A post shared by Cyrilla Oppong™️ (@cyrillaa_) on Apr 5, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

