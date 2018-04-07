Kuami Eugene has showed the whole world the love of his life and social media has come to a stand still. The “Angela” hitmaker was seen a video ...
Photo And Video: Meet Cyrilla Oppong, Kuami Eugene’s Real Girlfriend
Kuami Eugene has showed the whole world the love of his life and social media has come to a stand still.
The “Angela” hitmaker was seen a video signing a lovely birthday song his boo as she celebrated her birthday.
He added that she was driving him ‘crazy’.
Finally, Kuami Eugene has been taken off the single’s list.
Cyrilla Kuami