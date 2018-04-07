Stonebwoy Is Wicked And Ungrateful – Musician’s Cousin Reveals

We know Shatta Wale fans would be dancing to the song Freedom with this piece of news coming from the camp of their arc-rival Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy’s own biological cousin has made some damming allegation about the Dancehall artiste, accusing him of being an ingrate and wicked.

His name is Ephraim and you could recall we brought this story earlier in our report yesterday (we did not add that they are relatives).

Ephraim had earlier bie gya on Stonebwoy in an interview on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live Show on Wednesday, April 4th 2018.

So he was invited by Zylofon FM to throw more light on his accusations.

According to Ephraim who said Stonebwoy was his own cousin, the Bhim Nation boss is an ungrateful and selfish being because after all the help he offered him when he was struggling to hit the limelight, he has not reciprocated after making it big.

Ephraim also said he tried several times to get Stonebwoy feature on his song for over a year but Stonebwoy kept giving one excuse to the other.

He went to talk about how he recorded songs for free for Stonebwoy for his first album, how he gave him money for food and transportation and other help, only for him to ignore his family members after making a name in the industry.

The music producer also added that someone gave Stonebwoy a Blackberry phone to be given to him (Ephraim) to use some years ago but the Baafiraahitmaker hoarded the phone and used it for about 9 months before giving it to him and told him it was a brand new phone.