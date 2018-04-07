Music Premier: Quincy TD - IYE IYE 

modernghana logo

28 minutes ago | Music News

Mix Banger
Quincy Tebite Dtisio is a Gospel Artist who hails from Delta State.

He is a really talented and amazing artist with his style of song that would thrill you and get you wondering. He is out with 2 mind blowing songs that would amaze you "IYE IYE & THE REASON I LIVE".

Talent at its rare view and this tune would remain in your ears after listening. We hope to get more amazing tune from this super Artist.

Download and Listen....
Download Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/g2bmsrhlhx/Quincy_TD_-_IYE_IYE.mp3

