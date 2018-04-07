Obo Asiamiah - My World

My World’ is a catchy love themed Highlife song with good melodies and singer Obo Asiamah spills his emotions on it.

Obo Asiamah (real name Kwame Osei Asiamah) is a Highlife and Afrobeat musician; one of the few out of the new crop of singers who is into these genre.

‘My World’ is the first single off his forthcoming project. Coming from a family of musicians, his father is Aboagye Asiamah, a talented Highlife musician known for his hit song ‘Dibi Na Me Dibi’ from decades ago.

Asiamah has a future in the industry and this is just a tip of iceberg!

Link - https://soundcloud.com/user-876595969/obo-asiamah_my_world-prodby-flipdabeatz

Embed code