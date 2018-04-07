MUSIC: DJ Equaliza - Stay Up Ft. Iceberg Slim, Damayo, Phlow X Lucy Q

Multi-talented DJ Equaliza who never seems to slow down has come through with yet another mind blowing tune.

The Uyo Based in house DJ of Planet 101.1 FM recruits the Services of Iceberg Slim, Damayo, Phlow and the Undisputed queen of Igbo Rap, Lucy Q on this infectious Ckay's produced cut titled "Stay Up".

D ownload L ink

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/jx0rqy0rdb/DJ_Equaliza_-_Stay_Up_Radio_Edit_Ft._Iceberg_Slim_Damayo_Phlow_X_Lucy_Q.mp3