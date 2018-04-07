modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Music News

MUSIC: DJ Equaliza - Stay Up Ft. Iceberg Slim, Damayo, Phlow X Lucy Q

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
MUSIC: DJ Equaliza - Stay Up Ft. Iceberg Slim, Damayo, Phlow X Lucy Q

Multi-talented DJ Equaliza who never seems to slow down has come through with yet another mind blowing tune.

The Uyo Based in house DJ of Planet 101.1 FM recruits the Services of Iceberg Slim, Damayo, Phlow and the Undisputed queen of Igbo Rap, Lucy Q on this infectious Ckay's produced cut titled "Stay Up".

Download Link
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/jx0rqy0rdb/DJ_Equaliza_-_Stay_Up_Radio_Edit_Ft._Iceberg_Slim_Damayo_Phlow_X_Lucy_Q.mp3

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line