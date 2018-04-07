I Am Bigger Than All Those Nominated In New Artiste Of The Year Category– Patapaa

Patapaa who became a household name through his hit sing “one corner” has criticized organizers of this year’s Vodafone Ghana music Awards for not adding him to the new artiste of the year category saying he is better than all those who were nominated.

According to the “Aye Goal” hit maker, his breakthrough came this year when his song was being played everywhere in the country and did not see why he was not nominated in the new Artiste of the Year category.

Patapaa who has been nominated in the hip life song of the year and popular song of the year category said he was optimistic of his chances of winning but was still not content with the two categories because he felt he is better than the nominees are in the new artiste of the year category.

“I was not singing during the days of Kojo Antwi. I only came out in 2017 so I should have been in the New Artiste of the Year Category. Everyone jammed to my song even outside the shores of Ghana, Not forgetting the controversies that came along with it from false prophets saying it was demonic,” he said

Speaking to Sampson Afodofe on Radio GIJ 97.7MHz Patapaa also levelled some allegations against officials of charterhouse. According to him, majority of staff working with charterhouse are also artiste managers and that allows the existence of favoritism.

“ Each official of charterhouse has their own Artiste they manage or have managed. So why won’t they support them instead of someone like me who came from nowhere and knows no one.”

He therefore called on Charterhouse and VGMA board to put measures in place that will put an end to the constant controversies that follow the announcement of the nominees and the main awards night.