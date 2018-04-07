Segun Israel Drops ‘Forever’

I am amazed at the many blessings we have access to because God's mercy endures forever. It's like the mercy of God is a prerequisite to His blessings.

Guess what! His mercy is still enduring. This song, Forever, is a testimony to this fact and because of that, you can be rest assured about God's promise to you.

Get ready to sing along and shout if you want to, because God's mercy is forever.

Direct download link:

http://bit.ly/ForeverSegunIsrael