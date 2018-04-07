Video Of Albino Thrilling Others With Humorous Dancing Skills At Ebony’s Funeral Pops Up

One of the most astonishing and funniest moments that characterized the final funeral rites of late ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, better known as Ebony Reigns was how an Albino wowed patrons with his humorous dancing skills.

Albinism in humans is a congenital disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes

In our part of the world, it’s extremely difficult to see an Albino socialize publicly — since they’re mostly stigmatized due to their disorder.

But during the praises and worship time ,Razzonline.com’s sharp lenses surprisingly captured an Albino dancing to Liwin’s popular song ladder.

In the exclusive video, the Albino who gave his name to Razzonline.com as Haruna is seen wearing a black apparel with UTV inscription on it, go gaga by winding his waist, wobbling his head and raising his legs to do a wild and combustible moves— which former Ghana dance champions,Adjetey Sowah and Paa Tee would exceedingly envy.

Haruna undoubtedly produced a captivating dance that caught the attention of most patrons like conflagration.

Though it was astonishing seeing Haruna who happens to be an Albino dance, his illustration came off as funny in the video.

Ebony Reigns who died on 8th Febuary,2018 on the Kumasi-Sunyani road whiles returning from a visit to her mum at Sunyani was buried at the Osu Cemetery on March,24,2018.

