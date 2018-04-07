Kuami Eugene 'Borrows' KiDi’s Suit To Shoot New Video?

Talented Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has allegedly been accused of borrowing a blue suit from label mate KiDi to shoot a music video on 'You The One' which he featured on.

Kuami Eugene who was featured on the song belonging to Ypee was seen in the video wearing a blue suit which is said to have been used by KiDi three days ago.

KiDi shot his latest video Adiepena three days ago and he wore the same suit but it is unclear whether Kuami Eugene and KiDi have the same suit or Kuame Eugene borrowed it?

The video of You The One released today, is expected to be one the big hits in the month of April.

However Kuami Eugene did very a fantastic work on the love song expressing love to his sweetheart. YPee on the hand delivered as he raps about never loving his lover for anyone.

Ypee is hopeful the song will blow very soon because its goes for the ladies and everyone can relate to it.

Enjoy the video of You The One the below and compare it with Kidi's video………