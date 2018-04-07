Keche Asks A Billion Dollar Question In New Single “You Want Cry?”

Tema based music duo Keche, known in real life as Joshua Kojo Ampah (Keche Joshua) and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe (Keche Andrew) under the GB Records have entertained Ghanaians with back to back hits. Their new single titled “You want cry” is the game changer.

The single which was released today, 6th April is a very hot fast tempo dance tune which is anticipated to give the fans something more than just the dance feel but also a good experience as they party.

Kindly click the link below, enjoy and share.

Keche - U Wan Cry

https://soundcloud.com/keche-3/u-wan-cryprod-by-tubhanimusik