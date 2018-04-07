As the period of april begins Dj Chascolee has choose to drop this mixtape to extinguish the thirst of his Fans and its an uncommon demand from his fans that he should drop shaku blend for them.

Not surprisingly, he never disillusion. This is a one around the town Mixtape as it is all around embellished with hits tunes from the earliest starting point to the very end,shaku shaku slanting hits.

Look at this and bear in mind to drop your remarks. It implies a ton to us and we guarantee to continue favoring you with incredible blends of mixes.

Dj Chascolee Entertainment

Listen, Download & Share

MIXTAPE: Dj Chascolee - Naija Special Request Mixtape

MyNotJustOK:https://my.notjustok.com/track/326949/naija-special-request-mix-by-dj-chascolee

Direct Post Link: mixtape-dj-chascolee-naija-special-request-mixtape-cc-djchascolee

kiwi6: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/5wb6lsrcj4/NAIJA_SPECIAL_REQUEST_MIX_BY_DJ_CHASCOLEE.mp3

CONNECT WITH DJ CHASCOLEE

Twitter:@Djchascolee

Instagram: @Djchascolee

Track List

1.Kelele - Oritse Femi X Olamide

Diet – Dj Enimoney X Slimcase X Reminisce X Tiwa Savage

2.C Ronaldo - Olamide

3.Bang - Pepenazi

4.Telli Pessin - Timaya X Phyno X Olamide

5.Assignment - Dj Consequence X Olamide

6.Apa Mi - Lil Kesh

7.Crazy - Skales

8.If I Tell U - Ice Prince

9.Issa Goal - Naira Marly - Olamide X Lil Kesh

10.Science Students - Olamide

11.Update - Olamide

12.Makana - Baseone

13.Gbefu - Baseone X Small Doctor

14.Adoyoyo - Dj Real X Yomisars

15.Oshozondi - Dj Sidez X Slimcase X Master T

16.Shaku Shaku - Gent2face

17.Shepeteri - Idowest X Slimcase

18.Bombay - Junior Boy X Cdq

19.Ijo Galede - Qdot

20.Legbegbe - Real Self X Idowest X Obadice

21.Sakamanje - Seriki X Reminisce

22.Mr Dicson - Slimcase

23.Connect - Terry G

24.Turkey Nla - Wande Coal

25.Omo Oloja - 2tboyz X Small Doctor

26.Sugar - Dj Spicey X Cdq X Junior Boy

27.Mudilele - Blessing X Idowest X Seriki X Mr Real

28.One Boss - Direal

29.Available - Patoranking

30.Owello - Skuki

31.This Year - Small Doctor

32.Shempe - Dj Xclusive X Slimcase X Mz Kiss

33.My People - Korerde Bello X Lil Kesh

34.Easy - Reekado Banks

35.Problem - Reminisce

36.Wo - Olamide

37.Whine For Daddy - Orezy X Tekno

38.Sugar Cane - - Tiwa Savage

39.Hey Mami - Crazy Brodas X Show Boyz Gang

40.Man's Not Hot - Big Shaq

41.Igbo Bu Igbo - Lobstan

42.Echolac - Zoro X Flavour

43.One Corner - Patapaa