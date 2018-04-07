modernghana logo

MIXTAPE: DJ Chascolee - Naija Special Request Mixtape

As the period of april begins Dj Chascolee has choose to drop this mixtape to extinguish the thirst of his Fans and its an uncommon demand from his fans that he should drop shaku blend for them.

Not surprisingly, he never disillusion. This is a one around the town Mixtape as it is all around embellished with hits tunes from the earliest starting point to the very end,shaku shaku slanting hits.

Look at this and bear in mind to drop your remarks. It implies a ton to us and we guarantee to continue favoring you with incredible blends of mixes.

MyNotJustOK:https://my.notjustok.com/track/326949/naija-special-request-mix-by-dj-chascolee

Direct Post Link: mixtape-dj-chascolee-naija-special-request-mixtape-cc-djchascolee

kiwi6: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/5wb6lsrcj4/NAIJA_SPECIAL_REQUEST_MIX_BY_DJ_CHASCOLEE.mp3

CONNECT WITH DJ CHASCOLEE
Twitter:@Djchascolee
Instagram: @Djchascolee
Track List
1.Kelele - Oritse Femi X Olamide
Diet – Dj Enimoney X Slimcase X Reminisce X Tiwa Savage

2.C Ronaldo - Olamide
3.Bang - Pepenazi
4.Telli Pessin - Timaya X Phyno X Olamide
5.Assignment - Dj Consequence X Olamide
6.Apa Mi - Lil Kesh
7.Crazy - Skales
8.If I Tell U - Ice Prince
9.Issa Goal - Naira Marly - Olamide X Lil Kesh
10.Science Students - Olamide
11.Update - Olamide
12.Makana - Baseone
13.Gbefu - Baseone X Small Doctor
14.Adoyoyo - Dj Real X Yomisars
15.Oshozondi - Dj Sidez X Slimcase X Master T
16.Shaku Shaku - Gent2face
17.Shepeteri - Idowest X Slimcase
18.Bombay - Junior Boy X Cdq
19.Ijo Galede - Qdot
20.Legbegbe - Real Self X Idowest X Obadice
21.Sakamanje - Seriki X Reminisce
22.Mr Dicson - Slimcase
23.Connect - Terry G
24.Turkey Nla - Wande Coal
25.Omo Oloja - 2tboyz X Small Doctor
26.Sugar - Dj Spicey X Cdq X Junior Boy
27.Mudilele - Blessing X Idowest X Seriki X Mr Real

28.One Boss - Direal
29.Available - Patoranking
30.Owello - Skuki
31.This Year - Small Doctor
32.Shempe - Dj Xclusive X Slimcase X Mz Kiss
33.My People - Korerde Bello X Lil Kesh
34.Easy - Reekado Banks
35.Problem - Reminisce
36.Wo - Olamide
37.Whine For Daddy - Orezy X Tekno
38.Sugar Cane - - Tiwa Savage
39.Hey Mami - Crazy Brodas X Show Boyz Gang
40.Man's Not Hot - Big Shaq
41.Igbo Bu Igbo - Lobstan
42.Echolac - Zoro X Flavour
43.One Corner - Patapaa

