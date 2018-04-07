MIXTAPE: DJ Chascolee - Naija Special Request Mixtape
DJ Chascolee
As the period of april begins Dj Chascolee has choose to drop this mixtape to extinguish the thirst of his Fans and its an uncommon demand from his fans that he should drop shaku blend for them.
Not surprisingly, he never disillusion. This is a one around the town Mixtape as it is all around embellished with hits tunes from the earliest starting point to the very end,shaku shaku slanting hits.
Look at this and bear in mind to drop your remarks. It implies a ton to us and we guarantee to continue favoring you with incredible blends of mixes.
Dj Chascolee Entertainment
CONNECT WITH DJ CHASCOLEE Twitter:@Djchascolee Instagram: @Djchascolee Track List 1.Kelele - Oritse Femi X Olamide Diet – Dj Enimoney X Slimcase X Reminisce X Tiwa Savage
2.C Ronaldo - Olamide 3.Bang - Pepenazi 4.Telli Pessin - Timaya X Phyno X Olamide 5.Assignment - Dj Consequence X Olamide 6.Apa Mi - Lil Kesh 7.Crazy - Skales 8.If I Tell U - Ice Prince 9.Issa Goal - Naira Marly - Olamide X Lil Kesh 10.Science Students - Olamide 11.Update - Olamide 12.Makana - Baseone 13.Gbefu - Baseone X Small Doctor 14.Adoyoyo - Dj Real X Yomisars 15.Oshozondi - Dj Sidez X Slimcase X Master T 16.Shaku Shaku - Gent2face 17.Shepeteri - Idowest X Slimcase 18.Bombay - Junior Boy X Cdq 19.Ijo Galede - Qdot 20.Legbegbe - Real Self X Idowest X Obadice 21.Sakamanje - Seriki X Reminisce 22.Mr Dicson - Slimcase 23.Connect - Terry G 24.Turkey Nla - Wande Coal 25.Omo Oloja - 2tboyz X Small Doctor 26.Sugar - Dj Spicey X Cdq X Junior Boy 27.Mudilele - Blessing X Idowest X Seriki X Mr Real
28.One Boss - Direal 29.Available - Patoranking 30.Owello - Skuki 31.This Year - Small Doctor 32.Shempe - Dj Xclusive X Slimcase X Mz Kiss 33.My People - Korerde Bello X Lil Kesh 34.Easy - Reekado Banks 35.Problem - Reminisce 36.Wo - Olamide 37.Whine For Daddy - Orezy X Tekno 38.Sugar Cane - - Tiwa Savage 39.Hey Mami - Crazy Brodas X Show Boyz Gang 40.Man's Not Hot - Big Shaq 41.Igbo Bu Igbo - Lobstan 42.Echolac - Zoro X Flavour 43.One Corner - Patapaa
MyNotJustOK:https://my.notjustok.com/track/326949/naija-special-request-mix-by-dj-chascolee
Direct Post Link: mixtape-dj-chascolee-naija-special-request-mixtape-cc-djchascolee
kiwi6: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/5wb6lsrcj4/NAIJA_SPECIAL_REQUEST_MIX_BY_DJ_CHASCOLEE.mp3
CONNECT WITH DJ CHASCOLEE
Twitter:@Djchascolee
Instagram: @Djchascolee
Track List
