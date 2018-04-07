Zylofon TV To Thrill Audience With New 'Zylofon Studio' Show

Entertainment powerhouse Zylofon Media is set to outdoor the ‘ZYLOFON STUDIO’ program to entertain and serve something more exciting to its growing audience.

ZYLOFON STUDIO, sponsored by Zylofon Cash, is a two-hour program starting from 8pm to 10pm, every Saturday with the maiden edition scheduled for this Saturday April 7 2018.

The show which will be airing live on radio and television, promises to be different from the regular entertainment shows, as it promises to capture a unique blend of music, poetry and comedy.

ZYLOFON STUDIO will also encourage audience interaction through the live studio audience feature.

With Kumi Guitar being the main act for the premiere edition tomorrow, Zylofon Studio seeks to celebrate Ghanaian music as well as other acts from different disciplines.

Zylofon Studio will be hosted by Chief Charles and Arnold Mensah Elavanyo.

Zylofon Tv, Viewing Ecstacy!!!