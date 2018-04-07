Musician And Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Murdered By Husband

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Ali Zainab Nielsen aka Alizee, has reportedly been shot dead alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Petra Nielsen.

She was allegedly murdered Thursday morning by her Italian husband, Peter Nielsen, at their home in Banana Island, Lagos.

A member of LIB’s management team who confirmed the news said, " it’s really a shocking and sad development. We all woke up to the sad news of her death this morning and to find out that the homicide was committed by her husband makes it all the sadder.

"The Police has been brought in to the case and we’ll share more details as we get them".

The circumstances leading to her death still remains yet to be revealed but sources say the bodies of Alizee and her daughter have been deposited at a mortuary while police continue with their investigation.

Ali Zainab Nielsen aka Alizee hails from Kogi State. Alizee reportedly signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017.

The record deal came with a brand new Ford Explorer, a house in Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.

The young musician who already has a couple of songs in her kitty before the record deal came once told Vanguard:

“it’s been a long time coming and I’m really happy this deal came through. From now on it can and will only get better. The decision to sign a deal with Petra Entertainment is appropriate and with technical brains like Kaycee and his team-leading affairs, I’m confident the outcome will surely meet yield a positive result.”

Alizee prior to putting pen to paper with the Japan-based label was a Lagos-based up-and-coming act horning her craft to properly position herself for a universal audience. She has a single titled: ‘greenlight’ which features Del B.