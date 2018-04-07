Most Gospel Musicians Are Jokers – Highlife Musician

Highlife musician Oheneba Kissi has labelled majority of gospel musicians in the country as jokers who have no idea what the music genre entails.

In an interview with DJ Mike 2 on Adom TV at the one-week celebration of legendary highlife musician, CK Mann in Takoradi, Friday.

According to the “Medo Hemaa” hitmaker, the late CK Mann, who was seen as a secular highlife artiste, had a lot of gospel songs than most of the current musicians present in the country.

The musician told Mike 2 that, there are about 50 percent of his songs that are more than the gospel songs sung by many contemporary gospel acts.

“Some [gospel musicians] are joking... a lot of people are [joking]. If I were a gospel musician, every day, I will write and sing a song. Gospel must be gospel...it must be a song that will inspire others...we will all sing gospel…” he insisted.

Mr Kissi, meanwhile, described the late CK Mann as an outstanding musician who devoted most of his craft to put the country on the map.

He added that he expects lots of the bigwigs in the country to be present at his funeral grounds to bid him farewell later in the year.