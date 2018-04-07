Kidi Responds To Allegations That He Sleeps With Women He Works With

Fast-rising singer, Kidi has said he never harasses women he works with.

Rumours were rife that the artiste is fond of sexually harassing young ladies he works within his music videos.

But the artiste has denied the claims and has indicated that he does not joke with his work and never mixes pleasure with business.

He indicated that he is professional in his dealings and will in no way sexually harass any lady he works with.

He said, “rumors that I sexually harass women that I work with on set is never true, I was shocked when I heard that for the first time. Trust me when it comes to my work I attach seriousness and professionalism to it regardless who you are”.