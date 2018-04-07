Late highlife musician, Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, popularly known as C.K Mann, will be buried on July 14, 2018. Read: Veteran highlife musician C. K. Mann...
CK Mann Burial Date Announced
Late highlife musician, Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, popularly known as C.K Mann, will be buried on July 14, 2018.
Read: Veteran highlife musician C. K. Mann has died
The family announced the burial date at the late musician's one-week in Takoradi in the Western Region.
The family, however, say they will announce the venue and time the final funeral rites later.