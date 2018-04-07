modernghana logo

38 minutes ago | General News

CK Mann Burial Date Announced

Adomonline.com
Late highlife musician, Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, popularly known as C.K Mann, will be buried on July 14, 2018.

The family announced the burial date at the late musician's one-week in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The family, however, say they will announce the venue and time the final funeral rites later.

