Lil Win Releases Akyire Asem (Official Video)

Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win surely knows how to entertain Ghana and the world.

He releases the video for his latest single, "Akyire Asem" and visuals for the song is full of laughter.

Lil Win in "Akyire Asem" cautions us that, there will be an account for whatever action that we take in this life and it is only best if we do the right and morally accepted ones

The CEO of Weezy Empire poses as a judge, judging crimes brought to him in his court.

You cant stop laughing at the number of years Lil Win gives to these convicts.

Video was directed by Steve Gyamfi.

Enjoy!

