Veteran Highlife Legend Enstooled As Paramount Chief

Veteran highlife musician Sloopy Mike Gyamfi has been enstooled as paramount chief of Boso-Gua Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

Known for hit songs like 'Telephone Nkomo', 'Asem Kakra', amongst others, he will now be known as Nana Nyarko Yeboah III (Boso-Gua Manhene).

The legendary highlife musician has also produced works for Nana Aboagye Dacosta, Oheneba Kissi, Daddy Lumba, Diana Hopeson and a host of others.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-enstooled chief, Osaberima Agyeman Oboahyia Kumnipa II, Korontihene of the area, stressed that the people of the town expect their new leader to foster unity amongst the people.

He also spoke of the need for development and infrastructure for its people.

Significantly, the Korontihene told Hitz FM's Daniella Adu Asare that tradition and customs do not permit Mr Gyamfi to go on pursuing music.

According to him, he may be permitted to support another talent or do some works behind the scenes, but to pursue music mainly is out of the question.

Some industry persons who attended the ceremony included Mark Okraku Mantey, president of the Creative Arts Council; Rex Omar, chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO); Agya Abraham, administrator at GHAMRO, and Prince Tsegah, public relations officer of GHAMRO.