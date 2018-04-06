Miss Ghana UK, Noble Nketsiah Host Party For The Needy

The reigning Miss Ghana UK, Miss Sabina Awuni, and gospel artiste Noble Nketsiah on Easter Monday provided meals and assorted drinks to over 600 street kids at the Royal Seed Orphanage at the Blue Rose Estate Park at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The two celebrities interacted with the kids, while serving them with sumptuous food and drinks.

They equally entertained the kids with short stories and music while offering advice and encouragement to them.

Noble Nketsiah also performed some of his hit songs for the kids.

He specially performed for the first time since its release, his very latest song entitled 'Meto' (I will Sing) which features Lemaine and Morris Babyface.

The two celebrities have individual ongoing projects in support of underprivileged in the country.

Since winning the crown, Sabina Awuni has embarked on a number of projects.

Her Miss Ghana UK Foundation has been supporting the Royal Seed Orphanage for some time now. Last year, the foundation launched a £1-for-pads initiative, which raised money to help needy young girls during their menstrual period.

Noble Nketsiah, a co-founder of Care Enough, an NGO, has for some years now adopted a number of orphanages, including the Children Home of Hope at Cape Coast in the Central Region, as part of his 'Kids-Off-the-Streets Project'.

Noble is currently preparing to release a new song with Obaapa Christie entitled 'Onoaa' next month. He is also preparing to host two major concerts in the UK at the Manchester City Hall on August 18 and London (Grace Point Hall) on August 25 this year.