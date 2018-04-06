Stars To Rock Alliance Française On Saturday

Australia-based Ghanaian musician Afro Moses, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, acclaimed 'kologo' players Atongo Zimba / King Ayisoba and flute magician Dela Botri will rock the Alliance Française in Accra on Saturday, April 7 with a magnetic performance.

The concert, which is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, will also witness the launch of 'Vanilla', a new CD by Zimba, which features Afro Moses, Dela Botri, Aaron Bebe and others.

Also on the bill are Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Lamisi Anabila, African Destiny, African Showboys Band and the Japanese dancer Asako Amrita, who are set to thrill the audience with their recent artistic creations.

Zimba, who recorded his first album 'Allah Mongode' in 1994 in Switzerland, has performed in various parts of Europe, the United States and other parts of Africa.

He has over the past years popularised 'kologo', a Northern Ghanaian instrument. Afro Moses is one of Ghana’s most internationally recognised artistes. He has a wealth of concerts and tours in Europe and around the world and is sometimes labelled as the African James Brown, due to his energetic performances.

A songwriter, producer, composer and first Ghanaian musician to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, Ambolley created the musical genre Simigwa, which has thrilled music lovers in various parts of the world.

With over six albums to his credit, Dela Botri has performed and held workshops in several countries in Europe, the United States and the Middle East. He is noted for neo-traditional music and a dramatic fusion of various music genres.