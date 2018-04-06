Ghana Hosts First Autism Talent Show

Twellium Foundation, in collaboration with Verna Mineral Water, Afi Antonio Foundation and Autism Society of Ghana, will be hosting Ghana's first autism talent show at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

It is aimed at creating awareness on autism and erasing stereotypes associated with the condition and challenge the perception that children with autism cannot live their dreams to the fullest.

The reality show will showcase different talents of children living with autism, which include painting on canvas, drawing, dancing, beading, among many others.

Speaking about the event, Afi Antonio-Addo, Executive Director of Afi Antonio Foundation, revealed the reality show forms part of this year's World Autism Day which was marked on April 2 under the theme: 'Empowering Women & Girls With Autism'.

The Autism Day theme falls in line with Verna and its stakeholder's vision of touching the lives of women and girls in Ghana.

For this purpose, Twellium Industrial Company Limited through Verna Changing Lives campaign has been creating awareness about autism for the past year by engaging three beautiful girls living with autism, who have dreams of becoming models.

Arts and crafts produced by the children during the event will be sold to invited guests and money raised will be used to purchase equipment to support selected autism training centres in the country that admit and support these children.