Here Is Why Stonebwoy Was Hawking On The Streets Of Accra

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy got everyone talking on Wednesday after photos and videos of him hawking in a street in Accra surfaced on social media.

The 'Hero' hitmaker was dressed in a pair of red shorts, a black sleeveless shirt and a hat begging road users to buy from him, just as street hawkers do when they go about their everyday businesses in the street.

He was captured selling baseball caps, chewing gums and toffees in the traffic.

The videos and photos of his activity led to speculations on Wednesday that he did that to inspire the unemployed youth in the streets, who are trying to earn a living by selling.

Others also claimed it is part of a music video that the dancehall artiste is shooting, while some persons also alleged it is for a documentary detailing his life from the street.

But Stonebwoy confirmed on Wednesday that he was in the street for a music video for his song, 'Tomorrow'.

He posted a similar video from the street and commented, “hot inna di streets” literally meaning that it is hot in the streets and added, “#Tomorrow Shoot”.

'Tomorrow' is the Burniton Music Group award-winning artiste's version of Brainy Beatz produced Attitude Riddim. In the song, he talks about the real ghetto youth struggling in the street to make life better tomorrow while others who live on loans sit in air-conditioned offices.

Stonebwoy is currently one of Ghana's dancehall artistes going places with their work.

He released 'The Epistles of Mama' album last year and it has been doing well on the charts both locally and internationally.