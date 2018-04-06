Evita Joseph Tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards Nominations 

Organisers of the most prestigious Ghana Make-Up Awards Wednesday released nominations for 2018 edition of the award ceremony scheduled to take place on April 28.

Among stakeholders who have picked nominations are some celebrated Ghanaian entertainment figures such as Nana Ama McBrown, Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley and TV & radio personality Berla Mundi.

They have been nominated for most glamorous celebrity of the award category.

In general, make-up brand, Evita Joseph, led the nominations with four categories for the industrial award in make-up retailer of the year, Ghanaian owned brand of the year, make-up product of the year and make-up blog of the year categories.

Valerie Lawson, with the brand name, Mzl4wson, had the highest with three nominations for the individual category of the award. She has been nominated in make-up artist of the year, best bridal make-up artist and marketing campaign of the year categories.

Valerie is competing with other influential make-up brands like Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna (Nancyblaq), Sandra Don-Arthur (alexandrinamakeup) and Marfoa Acheampong (touchmakeupartistry), who were equally nominated for 2018 make-up artist of the year category.

Other artists such as Nathaniel Amewugah, Daniella Attipoe, Marfoa Acheampong and Maria Musah also got nominated for best special effect make-up artist of the year category.

Also on the nomination list are Woena Attipoe (woenamakeupartistry), Augustine Osei (barimah_makeup_artistry), Abigail Amegatcher (shine_and_shadows) and Christabel Jones (cjzmakeover), who are all up for best celebrity make-up artist of the year award category.

The full nomination list is online and on the handle of Ghana Make-up Award on Instagram.

The 2018 Ghana Make-Up Award is being organised by Make-Up Ghana, and it is aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the Ghana's make-up artistry industry, as well as uniting stakeholders. The main award ceremony will take place on April 28 at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.