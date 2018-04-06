The Real Story Behind Actress Nora Frimpong Manso’s Pregnancy

Afia Pinamang is a character played Actress Nora Frimpong Manso in the much debated story, Striker. Her role as an abandoned pregnant girl in the absence of her mother has sparkled much speculation as to whether her pregnancy is real or a makeup.

According to the director and husband, Nebu Ur ’Majesty, it was her pregnancy that diverted their attention into Striker after the genuine script for production was dropped. “The crew was preparing on shooting “Sony Badu” when I it came to my knowledge that she is pregnant for three months. Because she had a pivotal role to play in the movie and her character demands no pregnancy, it was an opportunity to utilize her situation into something meaningful, something that has not been seen on our screens for quite some time. I’m talking about naturalism. That was what the crew implemented and here we are” Nebu addressed.

Nora Frimpong also Afia Pinamang underwent several injuries in the shoot and was admitted whiles shooting was in progress. The Director confirmed that though he was disturbed and distracted sometimes by the injuries and discomfort at certain environments yet he made sure to adopt directing strategies to finish her scenes before the due date set.

“She sometimes found it hard to cope with certain environment especially during the shoots in the water and forest. She sometimes had to go sleeveless for some scenes, run in other acts and repeat costume for quite some time. Stress was an anomaly delayed shooting on her part yet we never gave up. Her situation was important in the production of such a story so she endured.” He added.

Nora in an interview with FNNews on the role disclosed how tedious and challenging it was to embrace. She revealed that when she was told by husband and director to effect and involve her pregnancy process in the script, she was worried and disturbed that the whole world might see her confinement yet was inspired by the job she has chosen.

“I was scared and afraid when the script was studied. Infact, I didn’t want to expose my belly, not for a second but after going through professional movies involving such, I was motivated to work it out. It was tough especially in my 8 th month. It was hard for me to act, cope with atmospheres, dialogues and my baby yet I had a supporting husband and director to help me through. He is such a darling and I’m grateful for him in this industry” Nora explained.

Striker was delayed for 3 months due to Nora’s state. Her gestation time was up and she needed proper care, therefore, the set had to go on vacation till she delivered a bouncing baby boy. The fortunate aspect is that, scenes involving her pregnancy were attended to for the sake of continuity. Production resumed after the naming ceremony of her baby, Google Ahmed Banda. Finally, she joined the crew to put finishing touches to her scenes involving the child.

Striker features Nora’s baby; Google Ahmed Banda with the character name, Google, Afriyie Forson, Ntul Andrew and Samuel Osei Mensah of Ur’ Majesty Crew fame and others. It has a rich local setting and stunts well absorbed and led. The movie is yet to be premiered soon.

Watch the trailer below;



www.fnnewsonline.com/Frederick Noamesi