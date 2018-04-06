M.anifest In Australia For Fresh Voices Of The Commonwealth

Ghanaian Hip Hop artist M.anifest and his band ‘The Festives’ are in Australia for Festival 2018 being held alongside this year’s Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).

The 21st edition of the Games are being held in Gold Coast, Queensland from April 4 - 15. Fresh Voices of the Commonwealth is bringing together acts from all over the Commonwealth to thrill the many fans expected to throng the Gold Coast for sport.

M.anifest is excited to be flying the flag of Ghana high and has promised an energetic and dynamic set on the Surfers Paradise Main Stage on Friday, April 6.

The rapper recently released stunning visuals for his latest single 'Me Ne Woa' featuring King Promise (https://bit.ly/2EleCSV).