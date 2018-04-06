M.anifest, Wiyaala to perform at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Wiyaala, on the other hand, known as the ‘Young Lioness of Africa’, is one of the lead vocalists in electronic music collaboration GRRRL.

The Afropop singer-songwriter, who hails from Funsi, Upper West and sings in Sissala and Waale dialects as well as English will join GRRRL will perform supported by the HOTA Choir on the Main Stage on Sunday, April 15.

The Festival 2018 will witness performances in cities like Gold Coast Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville.

The 12-day event will be a free multi-arts program of the Commonwealth Games where patrons will see and enjoy talented, creative and diverse artistes showcase their work.

There will be more than 1,000 arts and cultural experiences on offer, featuring Australian and internationally-acclaimed artistes.

Other performers include Peaches, Courtney Act, Salmonella Dub, Punchdrunk and Amy Shark.

M.anifest