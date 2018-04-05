Legendary Kenny Rogers Cancels Tour Over 'Health Challenges'

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has scrapped the remainder of his farewell tour on doctor's orders.

The 79-year-old singer is "working through a series of health challenges", his management said in a statement.

"His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great," they added, but said he had been advised to cancel his commitments "to focus on recuperation".

Rogers had eight dates left to play, including an appearance at Blackpool's Livewire Festival in August.

The Texas-born singer is known for hits including The Gambler, Islands in the Stream and Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In).

He announced his farewell tour in 2015, saying he wanted to spend more time with his two young sons and his wife Wanda.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," Rogers said on Wednesday.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to fans over the course of the past two years." He added that he could "never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career".

Speaking to Rolling Stone last year , the star said his health had started to have an impact on his ability to perform.

"This is all I've done for 60 years, but my mobility has gotten kind of strange, and I don't like to go on stage and have to apologise," he said.

"It's one of those things - you make decisions based on what life gives you. I've had a great life, I can't complain, but it's time for me to hang it up, I think."