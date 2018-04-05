Captain Planet, Edem, Kidi, Kuami Eugene,To Rock Joy FM's Open House Party @ UPSA

On Saturday, April 7, the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) will be lit (in DJ Black’s voice).

Ghana’s biggest Saturday night radio show, the Open House Party on Joy FM, hosted by DJ Black, is storming the campus in a grand style.

The show is storming the campus bearing musical gifts. Some of Ghana’s biggest/hottest acts are joining Ghana’s best radio station to give students a party of a lifetime.

For four hours - from 8 pm to 12 am - these artistes will join Africa’s number DJ for a fun-packed night of music mixes and performances.

The tall list of acts billed to thrill patrons on the night includes Captain Planet, Wanlov, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Eno, Coded, Stay Jay, Fella Nuna, Edem, Darko Vibez, Magnom, Fidi, Efo Chameleon, Chymney, Teephlow, Wisa Greid, Jupitar, and Young Boss 436.

There will be surprise performances too, Joy FM has promised.

Apart from the artistes, Joy FM’s star presenters, including Lexis Bill, Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor, and Sammy Forson will be in attendance.

The show, which is in collaboration with the SRC and JCR UPSA, will come off at the UPSA Hostel.