16 year old Musician Dhat Gyal Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (Video)

Ghanaian 16 year old Afro dancehall musician Dhat Gyal headlined the 2017 MTN FA Cup held in Accra on Wednesday night at the M Plaza Hotel.

The musician who has been nominated in the 2018 upcoming Ghana music awards under the unsung category performed to her popular mashups and single track titled "Any man na man".

Though the event was full of sports fans and people who have little interest in music, Dhat Gyal was able to get top executives of football dancing along her performance.

The seventh edition of the MTN FA Cup Awards was held at the M Plaza Hotel to honour outstanding and deserving players, coaches, match officials and other significant individuals in the sports fraternity.

