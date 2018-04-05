Accra Fashion Week Hosts Chilly Rainy Edition

Accra Fashion Week CR18 made history last week at the Providence Events Centre with an amazing fashion and celebrity-filled event featuring some of Ghana's best designers and foreign brands.

The event was sponsored by Tree of Life and the look was 'Wakanda'-inspiring, signalling that Africa is the future.

The guests on the night witnessed the 'Chilly/Rainy' edition, one out of two set to take place in 2018, being the first fashion week in Ghanaian creating Africa's first original fashion seasons.

The event hosted top Ghanaian brands like Bri Wireduah, Afre Anko, Akinko, Gavachy, Figs Fashion and other foreign brands such Romeo Paul from Qatar, Tobams Colors from UK, Katiti from Seychelles, Les Reines Des Pearls from Togo, Nackissa from Ivory Coast and many more.

The event has proved to be one of Africa's major event and attracted sponsors such as MAC Cosmetics, Tree of Life, ETV GH, YFM, Grey Goose, Zylofon Media, Carbon Night Club, Urban Grill, amongst others.