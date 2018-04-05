JHS Pupil Advocates Sustainable Highlife Music

Kalkidan Amegashie, a JHS1 pupil of Queen's International, a leading private school located at East Legon in Accra, has called for high patronage of highlife music.

She indicated that highlife music is now perceived to be outmoded and popularly referred to as 'old skuul music'.

“We are Ghanaians and we have music which identifies us as a people; when we lay too much emphasis on contemporary music to the neglect of the 'old skuul' music, we risk losing our identity but we cannot afford this cost to succeeding generations,” she revealed.

Kalkidan made the comment while contributing to an entertainment discussion on an internal school platform as part of activities marking the school's 2018 creative skills development exhibition.

According to her, inasmuch as contemporary music has caught on with the younger generation and offered opportunities for excitement, it lacks rich content to inspire listeners.

Ms Amegashie, who thrilled the audience with her thought, played some tunes from Shatta Wale, Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, among others and challenged her audience to critique and compare the contents of those songs.

Theodore Tona, headmaster of the school, indicated that the second term of each academic year is dedicated to initiating field projects which expose the pupils to how basic items are produced.

“Pupils are assigned to various tasks during each tour to study processes involved in the production in the items of choice,” he explained.

About six exhibition stands comprising beads, housing types, science, conversion of plastic bottles to gift items and woodwork were mounted during the event.

“At Queen's International, we believe that learning from books is good, however, a lot more experiences is gained when people engage in hands-on activity and which translate in helping general academic performances,” Mr Tona added.