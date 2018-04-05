New urban gospel entrant Kwabs releases new dance single ‘Conqueror’

modernghana logo

After successfully releasing ‘Grace and Love’ off his debut EP, new Urban gospel act, Kwabs popularly known as Mr Cool has released a new single.

Titled Conqueror, the dance single produced by Mikemillzonem seeks to encourage believers and non-believers that they can conquer every negativity that comes our way in Jesus name.

His main aim is to win souls into God’s kingdom through his music and let the whole world know how good God is.

Kwabs (Mr Cool) is a Ghanaian born artist who does gospel music fused with Afrobeats, highlife and reggae rhythm.

Mustapha Attractive Entertainment Contributor

