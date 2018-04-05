Hit Songs Of Today Are Useless – Mzbel

Musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, says most songs by recent musicians are not 'sensible'.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Wednesday, Mzbel explained that, most of the songs written today do not have a storyline.

According to her, back in the days when she started her music career, most of the musicians could take more than a month to record one song but times have changed.

“Before, the songs used to have a storyline but now they don't. It took more than a month to write; We rehearsed over and over but now, they go into the studio once and the song is done…” she said.

Asked why she was heavily criticised in the media for her choice of lyrics in her songs, the 'Saucy Girl' hitmaker said: “Ghanaians were not ready for the lyrics."

"They claimed my songs were provocative. They were too much for them [the public] to take. Nowadays the songs have one word repeating throughout because this generation loves it like that…,” she said.