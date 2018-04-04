Joselyn Dumas Grabs Juicy Ambassadorial Deal

Alliance Motors Ghana, the exclusive distributor of Land Rover and Jaguar in Ghana has announced renowned actress, media personality and entrepreneur, Joselyn Dumas, as Brand Ambassador for its new Jaguar E-PACE.

She is the first E-PACE owner in Ghana and will attend a private launch on the April 14 with other invited guests.

Joselyn Dumas has starred in over 20 movies, was shortlisted as among African Top 3 women in Entertainment and won an African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in 2014.

She was recently named co-host of Ghana's award-winning late afternoon radio show, Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill.

“Joselyn Dumas is a strong, beautiful and talented actress that embodies our corporate identity in appearance, demeanour, values and class and her interest in luxury cars especially SUVs makes her an ideal Jaguar brand partner.

"The Jaguar E-PACE is an SUV engineered to be beautiful, fun, and clever; a perfect compliment to Dumas' personality,” says Martin Madsen, General Manager of Alliance Motors Ghana.

The E-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar's PACE family of performance SUVs that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious and practical all-wheel-drive vehicle.

“We are very excited to launch the Jaguar E-PACE in Ghana and have Joselyn Dumas join us to celebrate the vehicle that is expected to be the biggest and fastest-selling Jaguar in the company's 95-year history,” adds Madsen.

Alliance Motors Ghana's current in-house Jaguar promotion includes a 40 percent deposit due at signing with the difference tailored over the remaining 36 months for those who qualify.

Watch Joselyn taking a ride:



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com