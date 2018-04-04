Photos: Bullet Unveils New Ebony?

The CEO of Rufftown records, Ricky Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has showcased a new female act after the demise of dancehall act, Ebony Reigns.

After the death of the ‘Sponsor’hitmaker, who Bullet discovered, some of her fans have wondered if there would ever be a female musician to be at par with the legacy she left behind during her short stint in the music industry.

Through series of posts, Bullet introduced a new female artiste, Wendy Shay, to his followers on Facebook.

He said, “Wendy Shay…. anticipate Rufftown to the world…”

Asked by fans if Wendy will replace Ebony, Bullet said, “her name is Wendy shay, beauty with talent, versatile and different.”