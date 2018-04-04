'Special Delivery:' Classic Play; Beautiful Insults; Rib-Cracking Jokes

If you haven’t ever needed careful reasoning and intelligence to understand an insult, then ‘Special Delivery’ is a must-watch for you.

The Grandmother character, played by Nana Serwaa Sefa-Boateng, in the latest Roverman play, proves beyond doubt that God must have added the gift of insults amongst love, patience and others to the giftings spelt out in the bible.

The sophisticated grandmother of the twins, Pee and Kay, has kept the true whereabouts of their father, Adom from the boys and their mother.

She vehemently opposes the relationship between Adom and her daughter Eva, simply because he is not wealthy, thus not worthy of her daughter. In fact, she describes him as ‘something I draw with my left foot when I am sleeping’.

As the boys set off on a journey to find their father, they will either be stopped mainly by Gramma’s insults or their own constant bickering and mischief.

The twin boys fight so much, their grandmother asks them if they were born on a high way since that was where most accidents occur.

And when they refuse to obey a particular order of hers, she threatens to slap them so hard, their children would be born dizzy! Epic!

The multiple sets of ‘Special Delivery’ is to be admired, as audiences are transported in between three different homes, a prison, and an Attorney-General’s office all on the same stage, made possible with the innovative LED set and the artistic use of lights.

The music is simply gripping; almost as if the playwright and director, Uncle Ebo Whyte, wanted to show off to the world what talent he possesses in his group.

Speaking of talents, it is interesting to note that as many as 11 of the entire casts are new members that were admitted into Roverman Productions early this year!

One may argue that the play ought to have been rated 18, as it contains a bit of language and imagery that may cause the Pope to shut his eyes and ears for a while.

Some well-endowed female characters did not fail to flaunt their assets in dance and through costuming. Hopefully, these will be overlooked as the lessons learnt weigh more on the audiences.

Definitely, one of the lessons learnt would be found in one of Gramma’s epics that ‘the plantain that does not want to get ripe, because it does not want to get fried, will still be used as plantain chips’. Lesson; you cannot run away from your destiny no matter what!

Special Delivery shows again this weekend on the 7th and 8th of April at the National Theatre.