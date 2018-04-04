‘Pieces Of Me’ Play Shows At Goethe-Institut

'Pieces Of Me', a film directed by Fiifi Coleman, will on Thursday, April 5 be screened at the Goethe-Institute in Accra as part of the Africa Film Perspective Series.

Starring Adjetey Annag (Pusher) and Akofa Ejrani Asiedu, the film deals with Sally and Lerato, who believe in family.

Indeed, Sally has risen to the top of a successful marketing firm only to see her marriage and family crumble along the way.

When her company begins to falter, her best bet to regain any semblance of the life is to contact a friend. She resolves to contact Dela, her quick-witted friend, who plans to revamp the firm and shake up Sally’s family life.

Sally begins to receive cryptic messages from a mysterious stranger while her children keep getting closer and closer to the one woman she hates – Lerato.

A graduate of the University of Ghana, Fiifi is the director of Coleman Group and its filmmaking subsidiary, Gold Coast Pictures, which is based in Ghana and the United States. Over the years, it has created groundbreaking African entertainment in television, film and theatre.

He has directed a number of films and was the Face of Ghana MTN in 2011. One of his documentaries on child labour, 'When Doves Cry', won the best PSA in 2012 Miss Ghana competition. Goethe-Institut Ghana is supporting the screening.