Stonebwoy Rocks Sogakope

Stonebwoy organised a musical concert dubbed 'Stonebwoy Live In Sogakope' over the weekend at Sogakope in the Volta Region to entertain his numerous fans.

The event which attracted thousands of hiplife and dancehall music fans from all walks of life also witnessed historic performance from Kelvyn Boy, an upcoming artiste.

Poised to justifying the huge uproar which greeted him when he mounted the stage, Stonebwoy immediately set the ball rolling with one of his popular tracks, which sent the crowd into frenzy.

He performed several of his hit songs such as 'People Dey', 'Mightytelele', 'Natural Girl', 'Come Over', 'Dede', 'Bawasaba', among others, on the night and enjoyed a good response from the young crowd made up of the youth of Sogakope.

Stonebwoy's excellent performance kept fans on their feet dancing. His vocal ability was even better than usual and fans couldn't resist his performance as they demanded for more.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, is the CEO of Burniton Music Group.

He is recognised as one of the leading reggae and dancehall artistes in Ghana.

He also featured on Morgan Heritage's 'Avrakadabra' (which has been nominated for best reggae album in the 2018 Grammy Awards, alongside 'Chronology' by Chronixx, 'Lost In Paradise' by Common Kings, 'Wash House Ting' by J Boog and 'Stony Hill' by Damian Marley).